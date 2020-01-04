PORT ORFORD — The Riddle girls basketball team dropped a 68-24 decision to Pacific/Powers on Saturday in its Skyline League opener.

Trinidy Blanton scored 17 points for the Pirates (5-6, 1-1). Katarina Schartner led the Irish (2-8, 0-1) with eight points.

The Irish will host Glendale Tuesday.

RIDDLE (24) — Katarina Schartner 8, Renfro 5, Langdon 4, Light 2, Gaedecke 2, McCartt 2, Miles 1, Davenport, Linton. Totals 11 2-6 24.

PACIFIC/POWERS (68) — Trinidy Blanton 17, White 14, Hall 12, Sanders 8, Vincent 7, Griffiths 2, Stallard 4, Lee 2, Krantz 2, Crews. Totals 27 10-15 68.

Riddle;8;6;9;1;—;14

Pacfiic;25;14;11;18;—;68

3-Point Goals — Rid. 0, Pac. 4 (Hall 3, Vincent 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 16, Pac. 13.

