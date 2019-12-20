OAKRIDGE — Katarina Schartner had a game-high 20 points, but the Riddle girls fell short in overtime as host Oakridge earned its first win of the season, a 46-43 nonleague victory Friday night.
"They made their free throws in the end and we had a couple of turnovers," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said. "They were a little cooler under the pressure. They earned it."
Sierra Cargill led the Warriors (1-5) with 16 points, while Victoria Renfro scored 14 for the Irish (1-6).
"We're hanging in games," Stratton said. "We're just still trying to figure out how to win. With the group we have now, there's a lot of potential. We just have to keep on keepin' on."
Riddle is idle until hosting Crow on Dec. 30.
RIDDLE (43) — Katarina Schartner 20, Renfro 14, Langdon 6, Davenport 1, Miles, Gaedecke, Light, McCartt, Linton. Totals 17-62 6-21 43.
OAKRIDGE (46) — Sierra Cargill 16, Stevens 13, Vestre 6, Madden 5, Hahn 5, Harrison 1, Nazar, Garrison. Totals 15-47 13-24 46.
Riddle;8;10;6;15;4;—;43
Oakridge;11;6;10;12;7;—;46
3-Point Goals — Riddle 1 (Langdon), Oakridge 1 (Stevens). Total Fouls — Riddle 20, Oakridge 19. Fouled Out — Schartner, Vestre. Technical Foul — Riddle bench.
