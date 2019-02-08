RIDDLE — Riddle's girls basketball team finished off a winless Skyline League campaign with a 52-42 loss to New Hope Christian on Friday.
Hannah McCoy led the Warriors (9-12, 5-5 South) with 12 points while Abbie McClintick added 11 in the win.
The Irish (1-17,0-10) had solid performances in the loss from Katie Langdon and Victoria Renfroe with 11 points each.
Riddle last won a league game on Feb. 14, 2017. The Irish have not had a winning season since 2013-14.
NEW HOPE (52) — Hannah McCoy 12, McClintick 11, Kakishian 10, Huttera 7, Chavez 5, Barnett 2, Findley 2, Metcalf 2. Totals 12 7-15 52.
RIDDLE (42) — Katie Langdon 11, Victroia Renfroe 11, Schartner 9, Black 9, Miles 2, McCart. Totals 16 5-9 42.
New Hope;11;12;17;11;—;52
Riddle;11;14;7;10;—42
3-Point Goals — NHC 0, Rid. 1 (Renfroe). Total Fouls — NHC 9, Rid. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.