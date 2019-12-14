RIDDLE — Katarina Schartner had 15 points as Riddle bounced back from a tough loss to Falls City to beat Mapleton 33-18 in the consolation girls basketball game of the Cow Creek Classic Saturday at Riddle High School.
The win was Riddle's first in five attempts this season.
"(Friday) night was a tough loss (38-33 to Falls City), but the girls came back ready to go," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said.
Rylee Pruitt added eight points for the Irish (1-4), who will host Rogue River at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MAPLETON (18) — Roni Granger 4, Burruss 3, Stevens 3, Blake 2, Wierichs 2, Bender 2, Holmes 2, Flansberg, Shird. Totals 8-41 2-9 18.
RIDDLE (33) — Katarina Schartner 15, Pruitt 8, Renfro 4, Davenport 4, Miles 2, Linton, McCartt, Light, Gaedecke. Totals 13-54 7-14 33.
Mapleton;5;2;4;7;—;18
Riddle;6;9;12;6;—;31
3-Point Goals — None.
