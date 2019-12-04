RIDDLE — Riddle senior guard Katarina Schartner scored a team-high 14 points, but the Irish girls were swamped early by visiting Bandon in a 75-22 season-opening loss Wednesday.
Bandon jumped to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter. Senior guard Traylyn Arana led three Tigers in double figures with 30 points. Ashley Strain had 16 and Kennedy Turner 14 also for Bandon.
Samantha Linton had a team-high four rebounds for the Irish, who were outrebounded 32-12. Victoria Renfro chipped in six points for Riddle.
"It was better than last year's debut, so we're making progress," said first-year head coach Robert Stratton, who has just seven girls in the program. "Bandon was just a lot more physical."
Riddle will take on North Clackamas at Umpqua Valley Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
BANDON (75) — Traylyn Arana 30, Strain 16, Turner 14, Williams 8, Martin 7, Hennick 4, Morones, Freitas, Smith, Gallagher, Potter.
RIDDLE (22) — Katarina Schartner 14, Renfro 6, Langdon 2, Davenport, Miles, McCartt, Linton.
Bandon;22;17;26;10;—;75
Riddle;4;4;6;8;—;22
3-Point Goals — Bandon 1 (Martin), Riddle 0. Total Fouls — Bandon 17, Riddle 11. Rebounds — Bandon 32, Riddle 12 (Linton 4).
