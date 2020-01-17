RIDDLE — The Riddle girls basketball team picked up its second Skyline League win of the season on Friday night, defeating New Hope Christian 44-39.
Katarina Schartner led the Irish (4-11, 2-4 Skyline South) with 14 points. Victoria Renfro added 11 points and Katie Langdon chipped in seven.
Lauren Huttema scored 22 points for the Warriors (6-5, 2-3 South). A power outage with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter delayed the game for 15 minutes.
Riddle is off until next Friday, when it hosts Pacific/Powers.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (39) — Lauren Huttema 22, Metcalf 6, Barnett 5, McClintick 4, Yunker 2, Boonyokbundit, Li. Totals 15 8-10 39.
RIDDLE (44) — Katarina Schartner 14, Renfro 11, Langdon 7, Miles 4, Gaedecke 4, Davenport 4, Light. Totals 18 7-9 44.
NHC;8;9;10;12;—;39
Riddle;7;12;13;12;—;44
3-Point Goals — NHC 1 (Huttema), Rid. 1 (Langdon). Total Fouls — NHC 13, Rid. 12. Fouled Out — Huttema.
