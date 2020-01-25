GLENDALE — Senior Katarina Schartner and sophomore Victoria Renfro led the way offensively as the Riddle girls basketball team defeated Glendale 47-23 on Saturday in a Skyline League game at Carl Ford Memorial Gymnasium.
Schartner scored 18 points and Renfro added 15. The Irish (5-12, 3-5 South) led 24-11 at halftime.
Faith Wytcherley and freshman Sage Knott each had six points for the Pirates (3-12, 0-7). Freshman Morgan Moody grabbed 15 rebounds.
"The girls show a lack of effort at times," Glendale coach Luke Gregg said. "We need to get after it more."
Both teams are on the road Tuesday, Glendale visiting New Hope Christian and Riddle traveling to Camas Valley.
RIDDLE (47) — Katarina Schartner 18, Renfro 15, Langdon 5, Gaedecke 3, Miles 2, McCartt 2, Linton 2, Light, Davenport. Totals 21 4-8 47.
GLENDALE (23) — Faith Wytcherley 6, Sage Knott 6, Skeen 5, Frizzle 4, Moody 2, Millett, Wright, Lewelling, Igarta, Swanson, Hernandez, McKinney. Totals 8 6-18 23.
Riddle;12;12;11;12;—;47
Glendale;2;9;7;5;—;23
3-Point Goals — Rid. 1 (Schartner), Gle. 1 (Skeen). Total Fouls — Rid. 18, Gle. 11. Fouled Out — McCartt, Frizzle.
