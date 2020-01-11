PORT ORFORD — Kieryn Carnes had a game-high 17 points as the road-weary Elkton girls escaped the beach with a 57-51 Skyline League basketball victory against the combined Pacific/Powers squad Saturday night.
After six hours on the road Friday and a 69-57 loss to Country Christian in Molalla, the Elks came out sluggish after the three-hour ride to Port Orford.
"We missed a lot of easy shots. We weren't rotating on defense. It was like we'd been driving for six hours the night before," Elkton coach Rob Parker said.
Margaret Byle and Aspyn Luzier added 10 points each for the Elks (10-3, 3-0 Skyline North), who will entertain Glendale Tuesday.
ELKTON (57) — Kieryn Carnes 17, Ma. Byle 10, Luzier 10, Halstead 7, Olson 6, Humphries 4, McCall 3, Peacock. Totals 25 7-11 57.
PACIFIC/POWERS (51) — Trinidy Blanton 15, Leah Sanders 15, White 11, Vincent 6, Hall 4, Griffiths, Stallard. Totals 18 10-17 51.
Elkton;18;9;13;17;—;57
Pacific;12;14;10;15;—;51
3-Point Goals — Elk. 0, Pac/Pow 5 (Sanders 3, Hall 1, Vincent 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 14, Pac/Pow 15.
