RIDDLE — The Riddle girls basketball team had a cold shooting night in a 43-23 nonleague loss to Rogue River on Tuesday.
Ayrica Hansen led the Chieftains (4-0) with 12 points and Alyssa Sizemore added 11.
Katarina Schartner scored eight points and Katie Langdon added six for the Irish (1-5), who shot 18 percent from the field.
Riddle travels to Oakridge Friday for a nonleague contest.
ROGUE RIVER (43) — Ayrica Hansen 12, Sizemore 11, Ayres 6, Spaeth 4, Earnest 3, Harris 2, Barnwell 2, Pearson 2, Weilbacher 1, Bless. Totals 17-59 6-12 43.
RIDDLE (23) — Katarina Schartner 8, Langdon 6, Renfro 4, Davenport 3, Pruitt 2, Miles, Linton, McCartt, Light, Goedecke. Totals 9-49 5-8 23.
R. River;9;13;14;7;—;43
Riddle;5;6;6;6;—;23
3-Point Goals — R.R. 3 (Hansen 2, Ayres 1), Rid. 0. Total Fouls — R.R. 13, Rid. 11.
