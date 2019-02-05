There were lots of ups and downs in Tuesday's nonconference girls basketball game between Roseburg and Willamette at Robertson Memorial Gym.
In the end, the Wolverines came out with a 51-42 win.
Roseburg (2-18, 0-5 6A SWC) was behind the entire game, but kept battling its way back into the game.
At least in the first half.
After the first quarter the Tribe was down, 15-11 and with 2:24 left in the first half Willamette (7-12, 4-7 5A Midwestern) had a 10-point lead.
But then Roseburg senior Katie Knudson scored three on an and one play and Samie Bergmann went to the free-throw line back-to-back and converted all four of her free throws to get Roseburg within three points.
Willamette's Jordan Morris also converted two from the charity stripe, but Roseburg went 3-for-4 from the line for the remainder of the half to make it 28-26 at intermission.
Roseburg's Emma Vredenburg also made two 3-point goals in the first half to help the Tribe. She finished with nine points.
"Emma has decided that she wants to be a basketball player, so I expect amazing things from her next year as well as from Jazz Murphy," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "Those two girls are seriously starting to turn it on and be the whole package."
Bergmann led Roseburg with 17 points, making two baskets from the field and going 13 of 17 from the line.
Willamette came out strong in the second half and led 43-29 with 3:49 to go.
"The last two games our shot selection has been so good that we're actually putting up points," Tornell said. "We made a couple poor shot decisions in the third quarter that hurt us bad. We just need to keep running our deal. It's about maturity and learning to recognize how you score."
In the fourth quarter, both teams played a tough defensive game that led to 11 total points, six for Willamette and five for Roseburg.
"Defensively I think we still need a little bit of work on being able to stop a big girl and how to do that consistently," Tornell said. "Anytime that we didn't front (Natalie Willougby) we got burned."
Willoughby, a 6-foot junior, had 15 points. Taylor Smith led the Wolverines with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
"Great performance by (Smith)," Tornell said. "She shot the lights out."
Roseburg hosts Sheldon at 6:45 p.m. Friday in a Southwest Conference counter.
WILLAMETTE (51) — Taylor Smith 6 0-0 16, Willoughby 5 5-10 15, Crawford 4 1-4 9, Morris 1 4-4 6, Young 1 0-0 3, Lee 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-18 51.
ROSEBURG (42) — Samie Bergmann 2 13-17 17, Vredenburg 3 1-2 9, Melvin 2 1-4 5, Russell 1 1-2 3, Knudson 1 1-1 3, Murphy 1 1-2 3, Allen 1 0-1 2, Wayman 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 18-29 42.
Willamette;15;13;17;6;—;51
Roseburg;11;15;11;5;—;42
3-Point Goals — Wil. 5 (Smith 4, Young 1), Rose. 2 (Vredenburg). Total Fouls — Wil. 20, Rose. 15.
JV Score — Willamette 22, Roseburg 20.
