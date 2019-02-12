South Eugene snapped a four-game losing streak with a 56-35 win over Roseburg in Tuesday’s Southwest Conference girls basketball game at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
Roseburg (2-20, 0-7 SWC) is still looking for its first conference win and had a strong third quarter, but not strong enough performance overall to get past the Axe (9-13, 3-4).
“We worked our butts off,” RHS coach Dane Tornell said. “We just couldn’t get shots in. We did pretty well in our shot selection, we just can’t get them to fall.”
In the third quarter Roseburg outscored South Eugene, 7-6, behind a strong performance from Katie Knudson.
Knudson hit a 3-pointer and an inside shot all within a minute. Jazz Murphy scored the other basket for the Tribe.
Those would be all of Knudson’s points in the game, while Murphy went on to contribute seven points.
South Eugene held a 27-15 lead at halftime. Hannah Stein scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the first half for the Axe.
Roseburg was able to contain the junior in the second half, only allowing two free throws from Stein.
“In the third quarter we shut down No. 10 (Stein) and that was the goal,” Tornell said.
In the final quarter, the Axe once again gained control. This time by free-throw shooting.
South Eugene went to the charity stripe 11 times, converted nine.
Overall, South Eugene was 15 of 25 from the line, compared to Roseburg’s 2-for-4.
The goal coming into the game was no turnovers and Tornell said his team did really well on that goal.
“We’re getting better on paper, but so is everybody else,” Tornell said.
Roseburg was led in scoring by senior Samie Bergmann with 11 points. She scored six points in the fourth quarter.
Roseburg will be on the road at South Medford on Friday and at Grants Pass on Tuesday.
Senior night will be Feb. 22 when the Tribe hosts North Medford.
SOUTH EUGENE (56) — Hannah Stein 4 3-3 13, Lee 3 2-4 10, Harris 2 4-8 8, Megert 2 1-3 6, Bryant 2 2-4 6, Jost 2 1-1 5, Schmidt 1 2-2 4, Lewis 2 0-0 4, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Galloway 0 0-0 0, Leonard 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-25 56.
ROSEBURG (35) — Samie Bergmann 5 1-2 11, Murphy 3 0-0 7, Vredenburg 2 1-2 5, Knudson 2 0-0 5, Russell 1 0-0 3, Allen 1 0-0 2, Melvin 1 0-0 2, Wayman 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-4 35.
S. Eugene 14 13 6 23 — 56
Roseburg 7 8 7 13 — 35
3-Point Goals — S.E. 5 (Stein 2, Lee 2, Megert 1), Rose. 3 (Murphy, Knudson, Russell). Total Fouls — S.E. 8, Rose. 16. Fouled Out — Vredenburg.
JV Score — South Eugene 54, Roseburg 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.