MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls basketball team ended its season on Friday night with a 47-40 loss to North Medford in a Southwest Conference game.
The Indians finished 2-22 overall and 0-10 in the SWC. The Black Tornado (7-17, 3-7) tied Grants Pass for fourth place in the conference.
Jane Ersepke and Savannah Weaver each led North Medford with 13 points. Jazmyn Murphy had 11 points, Katie Knudson eight and Ericka Allen seven for the Tribe.
The Tornado converted 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.
"We played straight up with them most of the game," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "We lost it at the free-throw line ... made a couple of crucial turnovers late that killed us."
Roseburg will lose five seniors to graduation: Emma Vredenburg, Knudson, Kaylee White, Rylee Russell and Allen.
"I'm going to miss these seniors," Tornell said. "They're quality young ladies who love their community and want to see this program grow. They worked their butts off."
ROSEBURG (40) — Jazmyn Murphy 11, Knudson 8, Allen 7, White 5, Vredenburg 5, Anderson 2, Russell 2. Totals 16 4-7 40.
NORTH MEDFORD (45) — Jane Ersepke 13, Savannah Weaver 13, Ross 7, Wells 6, Christiansen 4, Drysdale 4, Chavez. Totals 16 13-17 47.
Roseburg;13;5;11;11;—;40
N. Medford;12;9;13;13;—;47
3-Point Goals — Rose. 4 (Murphy, Vredenburg, Allen, White), N.M. 2 (Ersepke, Weaver). Total Fouls — Rose. 15, N.M. 13.
JV Score — North Medford 46, Roseburg 36.
