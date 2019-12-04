EAGLE POINT — A poor shooting night from the free-throw line proved costly for the Roseburg girls basketball team in a 39-30 nonconference loss to Eagle Point on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Andrea Flores led the 5A Eagles with 14 points. Jazmyn Murphy scored 10 points and Kalina Anderson added seven for the Indians, who shot 13 percent (2-for-16) from the charity stripe.

"The foul line and rebounds were horrendous for us," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "Our defense was stellar."

The Tribe will host Aloha on Friday and Century Saturday in nonconference contests.

ROSEBURG (30) — Jazmyn Murphy 10, Anderson 7, Knudson 5, Russell 4, Vredenburg 2, Carpenter 2, White, Miller. Totals 12 2-16 30.  

EAGLE POINT (39) — Andrea Flores 14, Burcham 13, Whitman 6, Nielsen 4, Swanson 2, Hogan, Balero, Sked, Conte. Totals 13 7-17 39.

Roseburg;7;12;6;5;—;30

E. Point;8;13;7;11;—;39

3-Point Goals — Rose. 4 (Murphy 2, Knudson 1, Anderson 1), E.P. 6 (Flores 2, Whitman 1, Burcham 3). Total Fouls — Rose. 18, E.P. 15.

JV Score — Roseburg 47, Eagle Point 31.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

