Roseburg lost its final Southwest Conference girls basketball game 45-38 in a hard fought battle with North Medford, to end their season with a 2-23 overall record.
Seniors Mackenzie Wayman, Sarah Lake and Samie Bergmann made their final appearance in the Roseburg girls basketball appearance in Friday's game at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
"It feels bittersweet," Wayman said after the game. "It was one of my best seasons. (Not winning) was rough, but we did good and I think we won in spirit."
Roseburg coach Dane Tornell called the trio the "trilogy of love" and pointed out that all of them have very different personalities. He decribed Bergmann as a leader, Lake as fun-loving and always smiling, and Wayman as a kind-hearted artist.
"I'm going to miss those girls," Tornell said.
After the game several Roseburg players left the locker room in tears. "They're crying because we're a family and it was emotional with it being senior night and we're sad that we lost," Tornell said. "There are a lot of emotions right now.
"My juniors and two sophomores are motivated to take it to the next level."
Lake scored the first basket for the Tribe, a long two about a minute and a half into the game.
By then Roseburg was already trailing and by the end of the first quarter they were down 10-7.
But in the second quarter Roseburg opened strong with back-to-back shots from Katie Knudson and Samie Bergmann to take the lead.
With 3:21 left before the end of the quarter, Roseburg had a five-point lead. But North Medford battled back behind free throws from Talia Baker to take a 24-22 lead at halftime.
Roseburg struggled to keep up in the third quarter and was down five points to start the final eight minutes of the game.
"We have third quarter curse," Tornell said. "We haven't played a good third quarter all season long and that's hurt us."
With 5:15 left Rylee Russell brought the Tribe within three, 38-35. Baker scored 30 seconds later for the Black Tornado, followed by a basket from Roseburg's Katie Knudson.
Roseburg fought in the final minutes but, with the exception of one made free throw by Ericka Allen, just kept sending North Medford to the free-throw line.
North Medford went to the line six times in the next two minutes and converted two of those into point. The Black Tornado was 17 of 32 from the free-throw line on the night.
Bergmann led Roseburg in scoring with nine points in her final game. Russell scored seven, while Allen and Emma Vredenburg contributed six each.
North Medford was led by Talia Baker with 28 points and Savannah Weaver with 10.
"As a new head coach and trying to implement a girls basketball program in Roseburg there is no end of the season," Tornell said. "My job responsibilities shift and I may work 1,000 hours for free. But I hate losing so we're going to press on."
NORTH MEDFORD (45) — Talia Baker 8 11-15 28, Weaver 3 3-7 10, Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Seney 0 1-4 1, Thurman 0 1-2 1, Drysdale 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 17-32 45.
ROSEBURG (38) — Samie Bergmann 2 5-7 9, Russell 3 0-0 7, Allen 2 1-2 6, Vredenburg 2 2-2 6, Knudson 2 0-0 4, Wayman 1 0-0 2, Melvin 1 0-0 2, Lake 1 0-0 2, Murphy 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 8-13 38.
N. Medford;10;14;9;12;—;45
Roseburg;7;15;6;10;–;38
3-Point Goals — N.M. 2 (Baker, Weaver), Rose 2 (Allen, Russell). Total Fouls — N.M. 16, Rose 24. Fouled Out — Knudson.
