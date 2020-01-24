Despite a 23-point loss, the Roseburg High School girls basketball team came away from its Southwest Conference game against South Eugene with some positive feelings.
“This was a great step forward,” Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said following the Axe’s 51-28 victory over the Indians on Tuesday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
“The girls’ attitudes, the desire. Our defense tonight was fantastic. I loved seeing their passion, working together. We had a lot of great stops — I think we had four kills. One of the stats we keep track of is getting three stops in a row and we had four of those which is a big deal. I’m real proud of them there.”
South Eugene (8-8, 1-1 SWC) used a 15-2 run in the first half to take a 20-7 lead. Sophomore guard Sofia Megert sparked the Axe with eight points during the spurt, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Axe led by 15 at intermission and hiked their advantage to 26 in the fourth quarter. Megert finished with a game-high 12 points, Alia Harris added 11 and Hannah Stein hit two 3-pointers and chipped in eight.
“A step forward, for sure,” Roseburg senior forward Rylee Russell said. “I think we played our game. We stepped up on defense, we picked up our tempo. Our offense, it’s still in the works but the defense definitely showed up.”
Russell finished with five points, highlighted by a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Senior guard Ericka Allen made a pair of treys and led Roseburg (2-14, 0-2) with eight points. Katie Knudson had six points (one 3-pointer) and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
One glaring negative for the Tribe was 27 turnovers.
“Turnovers killed us,” Tornell said. “You can expect to make 10-12 turnovers a game because the other team is hustling. But when you’re just throwing the ball out of bounds or just making a lazy pass, those are the ones that are hard to stomach as a coach at this level.
“We got a lot of open shots up, we just couldn’t get them to go into the basket.”
The Indians were playing their first game since Jan. 14.
“We did a lot of conditioning, trying to get stronger,” Russell said. “Ten days off without games is hard. We did a lot of scrimmaging and worked on some fast-paced stuff.”
Roseburg resumes conference play Tuesday, visiting South Medford (14-3, 2-0). The Panthers, No. 2 in the OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches poll, defeated Grants Pass 78-33 Friday.
SOUTH EUGENE (51) — Sofia Megert 12, Lewis 4, Lucas 6, Glenzel 2, Jensen 2, Stein 8, Harris 11, Schmidt 1, Jacobson, Ellison, Gonzalez, Bryant 5. Totals 18 10-13 51.
ROSEBURG (28) — Ericka Allen 8, Anderson, Murphy 4, Vredenburg 3, Carpenter, White 2, Russell 5, Knudson 6, Miller. Totals 10 4-6 28.
S. Eugene 12 15 9 15 — 51
Roseburg 7 5 6 10 — 28
3-Point Goals — S.E. 5 (Megert 2, Stein 2, Lucas 1), Rose. 4 (Allen 2, Russell 1, Knudson 1). Total Fouls — S.E. 7, Rose. 13.
JV Score — South Eugene 39, Roseburg 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.