EUGENE — Roseburg found itself in a 13-2 hole after eight minutes and couldn't recover as South Eugene continued to pull away for a 58-30 Southwest Conference girls basketball victory Tuesday night.
Katie Knudson led the Indians (2-19, 0-7 SWC) with 10 points and Jazmyn Murphy added nine for Roseburg.
"Katie had a fantastic night. She played both ends of the court very well," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "We had a lot of great looks, a lot of great offense. We just couldn't get the ball to go in."
Alia Harris led the Axe (11-11, 4-3) with 17 points.
Roseburg is home Friday against No. 2-ranked South Medford.
ROSEBURG (30) — Katie Knudson 10, Murphy 9, Russell 5, Anderson 4, Allen 2, Vredenburg, Carpenter, White, Miller. Totals 10 7-10 30.
SOUTH EUGENE (58) — Alia Harris 17, Bryant 8, Lucas 7, Megert 6, Lewis 5, Schmidt 5, Stein 3, Gonzalez 3, Jensen 2, Ellison 2. Totals 21 13-18 58.
Roseburg;2;12;6;10;—;30
S. Eugene;13;20;15;10;—;58
3-Point Goals — Ros. 3 (Murphy 2, Russell 1), S.E. 3 (Lucas 2, Stein 1). Total Fouls — Ros. 17, S.E. 6. Fouled Out — Murphy.
JV Score — South Eugene 65, Roseburg 53.
