The search will begin for Roseburg High School's third head girls basketball coach in four years.
Dane Tornell resigned on Wednesday following two seasons in charge of the program.
The 44-year-old was an assistant coach for the RHS girls for six years before replacing Rich Robles as head coach in 2018. Tornell was also on the track and field coaching staff.
The Indians, who have had four straight losing seasons in girls basketball, went 4-45 overall and 0-20 in Southwest Conference play under Tornell. They finished 2-22 this past season, posting nonconference wins over Aloha and Sandy.
Tornell cited family reasons as the biggest factor in stepping down. Vienna, the second of his three daughters, will be a freshman at Class 1A Umpqua Valley Christian in the fall and Tornell will have the opportunity to work with her in basketball as the head coach of the Monarchs.
Umpqua Valley Christian didn't field a girls team during the 2019-20 season due to lack of numbers. Tornell, who's the executive director for Umpqua Valley Youth For Christ, said he'll be a campus pastor at UVC.
"(Making the decision to leave RHS) was very hard," Tornell said. "I was cleaning out the gear room and that was hard on me. I love those kids and there are some great families. I invested a ton of time with a lot of the girls coming into the program.
"But I'm super excited (about UVC). I've never coached at that level before. I've coached 6A since 1997, so this will be quite a change for me."
Roseburg Athletic Director Russ Bolin said Tornell "has a great heart for kids."
"RHS would like to thank coach Tornell for his positive contributions that he provided to our girls basketball and track programs," Bolin said. "We wish him all the best."
Tornell added he was disappointed the school district didn't follow out his plan with the middle school basketball programs upon his hiring. Tornell wanted A and B teams to be formed at Jo Lane and Fremont based on skill level, but it has yet to be implemented.
"Things haven't progressed there," Tornell said.
Roseburg lost five seniors off this year's team and returns just three varsity players — Jazmyn Murphy, Kalina Anderson and Chelsea Miller. Murphy, a senior-to-be, was the Indians' leading scorer and received honorable mention in the all-conference voting.
