BEND — Sophomore Julia Calvin scored 25 points and Lincoln handed the Roseburg girls basketball team a 69-39 loss on Friday in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest at Mountain View High School.
Kalina Anderson scored nine points and Emma Vredenburg added seven for the Indians (1-7), who were without starting senior post Katie Knudson due to sickness.
The Cardinals (3-3) led 37-18 at halftime.
"We just weren't getting back on defense in the first half," RHS coach Dane Tornell said. "I thought we played pretty well in the second half."
Roseburg will play Pendleton at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
ROSEBURG (39) — Kalina Anderson 9, Vredenburg 7, Murphy 6, Russell 5, White 5, Miller 4, Allen 3, Carpenter. Totals 14 8-11 39.
LINCOLN (69) — Julia Calvin 25, Homsi 8, Winthrop 8, Ansbro 8, Chen 8, Miller 6, McCartan 2, Iwanaga 2, Daniel 2, Longaker. Totals 28 9-12 69.
Roseburg;9;9;11;10;—;39
Lincoln;22;15;12;20;—;69
3-Point Goals — Rose. 3 (Anderson, Allen, Vredenburg), Lin. 4 (Miller 2, Calvin 2). Total Fouls — Rose. 16, Lin. 17. Fouled Out — Russell.
