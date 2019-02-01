MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls basketball team lost 46-41 to North Medford in Friday night's Southwest Conference game.
Roseburg (2-17, 0-5 SWC) was led by Jazz Murphy with 15 points. Samie Bergmann and Katie Knudson had eight points apiece. Rylee Russell added six points for the Tribe.
North Medford led 21-4 after the first quarter, but stumbled in the second. The Tribe outscored the Black Tornado 22-6 in the quarter.
Roseburg was outscored 9-4 in the third quarter as it wasn't able to mount the comeback for its first SWC victory.
"We couldn't get it to go in, we missed about six layins in the third quarter," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "It was just that third quarter and the first quarter that was rough. It was a heartbreaker, it was a winnable game for us."
Jane Ersepke had a game-high 22 points for North Medford (8-10, 1-4).
Roseburg plays Willamette on Tuesday in a nonleague game.
ROSEBURG (41) — Jazz Murphy 15, Bergmann 8, Knudson 8, Russell 6, Melvin 2, Wayman 2, Allen, Vredenburg. Totals 11 15-30 41.
NORTH MEDFORD (46) — Jane Ersepke 22, Christianson 8, Drysdale 7, Wells 7, Weaver 2, Fish, Thurman. Totals 13 18-22 46.
Roseburg;4;22;4;11;—;41
North Medford;21;6;9;10;—;46
3-Point Goals — Rose. 4 (Murphy 2, Russell 2), N.M. 2 (Ersepke). Total Fouls — Rose. 18, N.M. 18. Fouled Out — Vredenburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.