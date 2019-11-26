The 2019-20 Roseburg High School girls basketball team hopes to make up for its lack of height with an uptempo style, utilizing the speed and quickness on the roster.
"We've been working a lot on fast offenses," said Rylee Russell, one of five returning seniors for the Indians. "We're trying to get faster ... all around move the ball faster. If we can't outjump a team, we're going to outrun them. That's what our mentality has to be this year."
"We have a lot of smaller players, but I think we're going to be fine because we're fast and all have a really good attitude about the season," senior guard Emma Vredenburg added.
The Indians struggled through a tough first season under coach Dane Tornell, finishing 2-23 overall. Roseburg went winless in 10 Southwest Conference games.
Roseburg averaged 35.9 points and allowed 59.8 per game last year.
"We're going to put last year behind us and start a fresh season with fresh attitudes," Vredenburg said. "(Dane Tornell) is definitely pushing us harder than in the past and that's a good thing."
"We're trying to be more aggressive this year," Russell said. "Last year we were a little scared, the first time playing varsity for a lot of us. This year we know what to expect and want to exceed his (Tornell's) expectations."
Tornell is rebuilding a program that's went 18-54 (3-31 in conference) over the last three years.
"Last year was rough," Tornell admitted. "The girls had big shoulders, though. They stuck it out and worked hard every day. We learned a lot last year as a group. The girls didn't like losing and neither did the coaching staff.
"They're showing up every day to work hard. I think we're way more comfortable (at this point) than we were last year. The chemistry is amazing ... they work really well together and we're having a lot of fun. They've challenged me to challenge them, so this will be one of the fittest girls basketball teams you'll see in a long time."
The Tribe returns five players who made starts last year.
Russell, a 5-foot-9 forward, averaged nearly seven points a game last year. Jazmyn Murphy, a 5-2 junior point guard, averaged close to six points and received honorable mention all-conference.
Vredenburg (5-3), senior forward Katie Knudson (5-11) and senior guard Ericka Allen (5-5) are returning letter-winners. Junior guard Kalina Anderson (5-6) is expected to be an offensive threat, according to Tornell.
"We're a very active offense. We'll be fun to watch offensively this year," Tornell said. "We don't have any stand around plays, everybody's in motion all the time. We're actually teaching that all the way down to the third grade level right now with seven girls traveling teams."
The remainder of the varsity roster is comprised of senior forward Kaylee White (5-5), sophomore guard Chelsea Miller (5-6) and freshman forward Amy Carpenter (5-9).
"Amy is incredibly athletic, tall and long," Tornell said. "She's also a very good jumper and has the head to play at this level. She's just a competitor and pushes Katie (Knudson) every day in practice.
"Chelsea has put a serious amount of time in (during the offseason). She's the kind of girl I'd like to replicate 100 times in our city."
The Indians will have their hands full going against conference opponents. Defending SWC champion Sheldon and South Medford both advanced to the Class 6A state tournament last year, with the Irish finishing fifth. Grants Pass won a playoff game.
"I would say (the SWC) is as good, maybe better than last year," Tornell said. "That doesn't worry me. I'm confident our girls are going to compete to the end."
Roseburg opens its season Tuesday night with a nonconference game at Eagle Point. The Indians' home opener is Dec. 6 against Aloha.
The Tribe tips off conference play on Jan. 14 against Sheldon at Robertson Memorial Gym.
