The Roseburg High School girls basketball team got rewarded for one of its best all-around efforts of the season.
Junior guard Jazmyn Murphy scored a career-high 22 points and the Indians handed Sandy a 52-43 nonconference loss on Tuesday night at Sandy High.
The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Indians (2-11), who face McKay in Salem on Friday in a nonconference contest.
"The girls were freaking out (after the game), they were pretty excited," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "We had some parents who made the long drive here, and that was pretty fun. The girls wanted to win bad tonight."
Katie Knudson chipped in seven points for the Tribe. Rylee Russell, Kaylee White and Emma Vredenburg each contributed six points and Kalina Anderson added five.
Tornell felt defense and clutch free throw shooting were keys to the victory. Roseburg shot 75 percent (15-for-20) from the charity stripe, converting 13 of 14 in the final quarter. The Indians also collected 14 offensive rebounds in the contest.
"We made free throws when it mattered," Tornell said.
Roseburg led 27-22 at halftime. Murphy hit all three of her 3-point field goals in the third quarter.
"Sandy pulled ahead briefly (in the second quarter), but our girls fought back and regained the lead," Tornell said.
Brooklyn Adams scored 15 points for the Pioneers (3-7).
ROSEBURG (52) — Jazmyn Murphy 22, Knudson 7, Russell 6, White 6, Vredenburg 6, Anderson 5, Allen, Miller. Totals 16 15-20 52.
SANDY (43) — Brooklyn Adams 15, Brewster 8, Remsburg 6, McCrae 4, Lucky 3, Allinger 3, Turin 2, Davis 2, Bradley, Eslinger. Totals 16 8-12 43.
Roseburg;10;17;11;14;—;52
Sandy;8;14;7;14;—;43
3-Point Goals — Rose. 5 (Murphy 3, Vredenburg 1, Russell 1), Sandy 3 (Adams). Total Fouls — Rose. 15, Sandy 18.
JV Score — Sandy 43, Roseburg 32.
