SALEM — Salem Academy pulled away from short-handed Douglas in the second half to earn a 43-23 nonleague girls basketball win on Wednesday.

Chloe Baker led the Crusaders (7-4) with 12 points.

Sophomore Adrianna Sapp was a bright spot for the Trojans (4-9), posting a double-double with 13 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots. The Trojans were missing two starters — Jazmin Lund (knee bruise) and Mackenzii Phillips (prior commitment).

Douglas opens its Far West League schedule at South Umpqua Friday.

DOUGLAS (23) — Adrianna Sapp 13, Bennett 4, Thorp 2, Powell 2, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 2, Skurk, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu, Wiegman, McWhorter. Totals 11 1-4 23.

SALEM ACADEMY (43) — Chloe Baker 12, Brawley 10, Smith 9, Kay. Bauldree 6, Baretto 4, Carmony 2, Robnett, Brabson, Sutherland, Kai. Bauldree. Totals 20 2-10 43.

Douglas;4;7;8;4;—;23

S. Academy;9;8;14;12;—;43

3-Point Goals — Doug. 0, S.A. 1 (Kay. Bauldree). Total Fouls — Doug. 14, S.A. 6.

JV Score — Douglas 47, Salem Academy 15.

