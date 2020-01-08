SALEM — Salem Academy pulled away from short-handed Douglas in the second half to earn a 43-23 nonleague girls basketball win on Wednesday.
Chloe Baker led the Crusaders (7-4) with 12 points.
Sophomore Adrianna Sapp was a bright spot for the Trojans (4-9), posting a double-double with 13 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots. The Trojans were missing two starters — Jazmin Lund (knee bruise) and Mackenzii Phillips (prior commitment).
Douglas opens its Far West League schedule at South Umpqua Friday.
DOUGLAS (23) — Adrianna Sapp 13, Bennett 4, Thorp 2, Powell 2, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 2, Skurk, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu, Wiegman, McWhorter. Totals 11 1-4 23.
SALEM ACADEMY (43) — Chloe Baker 12, Brawley 10, Smith 9, Kay. Bauldree 6, Baretto 4, Carmony 2, Robnett, Brabson, Sutherland, Kai. Bauldree. Totals 20 2-10 43.
Douglas;4;7;8;4;—;23
S. Academy;9;8;14;12;—;43
3-Point Goals — Doug. 0, S.A. 1 (Kay. Bauldree). Total Fouls — Doug. 14, S.A. 6.
JV Score — Douglas 47, Salem Academy 15.
