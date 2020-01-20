SALEM — Sophomore Adrianna Sapp posted her second consecutive double-double and junior Mya Skurk hit double figures for the first time this season as Douglas easily handled Dayton 56-33 to kickoff the MLK Showcase at Corban University Monday.
Sapp finished with 16 point and 12 rebounds, and Skurk scored 10 for the Trojans. Freshman Kierra Bennett added nine points, Mackenzii Phillips scored eight and Mila Snuka-Polamalu had seven for Douglas, which capped the game with a 19-6 exclamation point in the fourth quarter.
"We're just playing better team basketball," Trojans coach Darwin Terry said. "Everybody played good defense, and that led us to good offensive production."
Douglas (6-11, 1-2 Far West League) returns to league play Friday at home against Cascade Christian.
DAYTON (33) — Keiley Myers 9, Wilson 8, Cloud 6, Kearns 5, Fluke 4, Anguiano 1, Oliveira, Desmet, Baker. Totals 12 4-9 33.
DOUGLAS (56) — Adrianna Sapp 16, Skurk 10, Bennett 9, Phillips 8, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 7, Thorp 4, Powell 2, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu, McWhorter. Totals 25 5-9 56.
Dayton;11;4;12;6;—;33
Douglas;12;14;11;19;—;56
3-Point Goals — Day. 5 (Wilson 2, Cloud 1, Myers 1, Kearns 1), Doug. 1 (Bennett). Total Fouls — Day. 10, Doug. 9.
