CAMAS VALLEY — Senior guard Katarina Schartner scored all seven of Riddle's points in overtime, lifting the Irish to a 35-34 win over Camas Valley on Tuesday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.
Schartner finished with 21 points. Victoria Renfro added seven points for Riddle (6-12, 4-5 South).
Bella Pool hit five 3-pointers — four coming in the fourth quarter — and led the Hornets (6-12, 2-7 South) with 15 points. Joy DeRoss had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Hailey Holmgren blocked five shots.
C.V. had an opportunity to win in the extra session, but missed a 10-foot shot in the closing seconds.
The Hornets play at McKenzie Thursday in a nonleague contest. The Irish are at New Hope Christian Friday.
RIDDLE (35) — Katarina Schartner 21, Renfro 7, Langdon 5, Linton 2, Miles, Gaedecke, Light, McCartt, Davenport. Totals 15 2-11 35.
CAMAS VALLEY (34) — Bella Pool 15, J. DeRoss 11, C. DeRoss 4, Holmgren 4, Lamell, Hill, Roberson, Pohl, Chandler. Totals 12 5-13 34.
Riddle;8;8;5;7;7;—;35
C. Valley;8;6;2;12;6;—;34
3-Point Goals — Rid. 3 (Schartner, Renfro, Langdon), C.V. 5 (Pool). Total Fouls — Riddle 17, C.V. 14. Fouled Out — Renfro, C. DeRoss.
