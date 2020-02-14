EUGENE — Kiran Sperry scored 15 points and Sheldon dominated Roseburg in a Southwest Conference girls basketball game on Friday, winning 79-26.
Alyssa Mirabile added 14 points and Reilly Kelty 13 for the Irish (17-4, 5-1 SWC), who are No. 4 in the OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches poll. Sheldon remained one game back of South Medford (18-3, 6-0) in the conference race.
Junior guard Jazmyn Murphy led the Indians (2-18, 0-6) with 12 points.
"I thought we played lot better against them," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "We played hard the whole game, but missed a lot of easy shots. Sheldon is fundamentally sound, they're super disciplined in everything they do."
Roseburg travels to South Eugene Tuesday.
ROSEBURG (26) — Jazmyn Murphy 12, Vredenburg 5, Allen 4, Anderson 3, Russell 2, Carpenter, White, Knudson, Miller. Totals 9 7-11 26.
SHELDON (79) — Kiran Sperry 15, Mirabile 14, Kelty 13, Rhode 7, Wheeler 7, Bruegman 6, Sowers 4, Glenn 4, West 4, Harms 3, Line 2. Totals 25 26-30 79.
Roseburg;6;6;4;10;—;26
Sheldon;17;21;27;13;—;79
3-Point Goals — Rose. 1 (Murphy), She. 3 (Sperry 2, Harms 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 22, She. 11. Fouled Out — Anderson.
JV Score — Sheldon 39, Roseburg 35.
