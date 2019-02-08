ROSEBURG — The Roseburg girls fell 70-30 at home to Sheldon in a Southwest Conference basketball contest Friday night.
Aly Mirabile led all scorers with 14 for the Irish (17-4, 6-0 SWC). Emma Neuman added 11 for Sheldon.
Rylee Russell and Emma Vredenburg each hit a pair of 3-pointers for Roseburg (2-19, 0-6 SWC) and led the team with six points apiece.
Roseburg will continue to chase its first SWC win Tuesday as they host South Eugene.
SHELDON (70) — Aly Mirabile 14, Neuman 11, Washington 9, Fouts 9, Rygg 9, Bartram 6, Rhode 4, Sowers 2, Pierzina 2, Walk 2, Sperry 2. Totals 27 15-22 70.
ROSEBURG (30) — Rylee Russell 6, Emma Vredenburg 6, Lake 5, Bergman 4, Allen 3, Murphy 2, White 2, Knudson 1, Melvin 1. Totals 12 3-6 30.
Sheldon;22;20;16;12;—;70
Roseburg;4;7;6;13;—;30
3-Point Goals — Shel. 2 (Mirabile, Fouts), Rose. 5 (Vredenburg 2, Russell 2, Lake). Total Fouls — Shel. 11, Rose. 14 Fouled Out — Vredenburg
