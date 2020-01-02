One thing is certain when the ball is tossed up to start the Skyline League girls basketball schedule.
Nothing.
With a stacked North division and a South division which was basically a dead heat as 2019 came to an end, the races for those division titles appear to be up for grabs.
The North is loaded, with its four teams — North Douglas, Elkton, Yoncalla and Days Creek — bringing a collective 27-9 record into 2020. If nothing else, it promises to be entertaining.
“The North is going to be tough,” said Yoncalla coach Kim Beer, whose Eagles are 8-2 on the season and could be 9-1 if not for a late collapse in a game at Regis. “Elkton is right up there. I don’t know who I’d pick between Elkton and North Douglas, and Days Creek has been strong for several years now.”
The Warriors (9-0) made their presence felt right off the bat, scoring 99 points in their season-opening win against Alsea and are averaging a 36.3-point margin of victory. North Douglas features a strong transition game off its pressure defense, flexing that muscle in a 22-6 fourth-quarter surge against Oakland which secured a 56-38 victory.
“This is a much tougher division than most,” said North Douglas coach Jody Cyr, whose Warriors are ranked fifth in this week’s OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches’ poll. “There are several teams who can beat you on any given night, but I think if we can play well we can control our own destiny.”
Elkton (7-2) is ranked ninth. Its only two losses came on a tough road trip last week where it lost to defending state champion St. Paul — currently on a 40-game winning streak after going 30-0 last season — and No. 3 Perrydale.
Seniors Aspyn Luzier, Alexis Halstead, Kieryn Carnes, Sam McCall and Sadie Olson, junior Margaret Byle and sophomore post Olivia Humphries have helped power the Elks to their hot start.
Quietly, Yoncalla also has started out strong behind senior guard Kaleigh Soto — the Eagles’ leading scorer — and solid all-around play from sophomore Alison Van Loon and freshman Nichole Noffsinger.
“I’ve been really proud of these girls,” Kim Beer said of Yoncalla’s strong start. “It is a little surprising, but what’s more surprising is that we actually should be 9-1. We were up by nine at Regis in the fourth quarter and just lost it with turnovers.”
Days Creek (3-5), which finished second to North Douglas in the North last season and won a pair of playoff games before going 0-2 in the state tournament, started the season strong but is in the midst of a five-game losing streak.
The North Division is short one team this season as Umpqua Valley Christian opted to play a junior varsity schedule due to low turnout.
In the South, only one team enters league play with a winning record.
New Hope Christian is 4-2 on the season, with two of those wins coming against Milo Academy and one against the freshman team from Phoenix.
If there is a favorite, it could be the cooperative of Pacific and Powers, which is 4-5 with a blowout win over Gold Beach and close losses to Class 3A Cascade Christian and Class 2A Jefferson.
“Pacific/Powers looks the most formidable,” Glendale coach Luke Gregg said when sizing up the South Division. “You really can’t take any team for granted because every game is going to be contended.”
Glendale (3-4) has been led largely by junior Faith Wytcherly and will also rely on its six freshmen to grow as the season goes on.
“They’re the least challenging to coach because they’re more eager to learn,” Gregg said of his freshmen. “They’re always asking for more work.”
Camas Valley (3-5) came into the season with just one senior and is led largely by its combination of seven juniors and sophomores.
The Hornets have posted wins over the Roseburg freshmen and Canyonville Academy’s JV team, but their five losses have come by an average of 33.6 points.
Riddle could be the sleeper of the South. Despite being just 2-6, the Irish have had a couple of close losses on arguably the strongest nonleague schedule of the teams in the division.
Led by the quartet of seniors Katarina Schartner and Katie Langdon and sophomores Victoria Renfro and Maisie Davenport, the Irish could be poised to make a run at the playoffs.
“I think we’re in a good spot for league,” Riddle coach Robert Stratton said. “Oakland (endowment game, Friday night) will be a tough battle and we’ll see what Pacific throws at us Saturday. We’re going to be somewhere right in the middle. It just depends on what team shows up on what night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.