RIDDLE — Skyline League South Division-leading Pacific/Powers cranked up the heat on Riddle after eight minutes, outscoring the host Irish 35-8 over the second and third quarters en route to a 44-25 division victory Friday night.
Six players for the Cruisin' Pirates scored at least five points, led by Natalie Vincent's team-high nine.
Victoria Renfro had a game-high 12 points and four assists for the Irish (4-12, 2-5 South), who travel to Glendale Saturday.
PACIFIC/POWERS (44) — Natalie Vincent 9, Blanton 8, Hall 7, Sanders 6, White 6, Griffin 5, Lee 2, Stallard 1, Lang, Krantz, Guerin. Totals 19 5-8 44.
RIDDLE (25) — Victoria Renfro 12, Schartner 6, Langdon 3, Miles 2, Gaedecke 2, Light, Davenport, Linton, McCartt. Totals 11 3-5 25.
Pacific/Powers;7;16;19;2;—;44
Riddle;5;4;4;12;—;25
3-Point Goals — Pac./Pow. 1 (Hall). Total Fouls — Pac/Pow 6, Rid. 10.
