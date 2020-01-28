MEDFORD — Roseburg ran into a buzzsaw on Friday — better known as the South Medford Panthers.
Sophomore Sierra Logue led four players in double figures with 19 points and the Panthers finished with a season-high point total in a 90-25 whipping of the Indians in a Southwest Conference girls basketball game.
South Medford (15-3, 3-0 SWC), which remained in a tie with Sheldon for first place in the conference standings, was No. 1 in the Class 6A power rankings and No. 2 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll. It's the highest-scoring team in 6A, averaging 64.8 points a game.
Bella Pedrojetti scored 18 points for the Panthers, who led 47-14 at halftime. Kalina Anderson, Rylee Russell and Ericka Allen each scored six points for Roseburg (2-15, 0-3).
"They're phenomenal. They're athletic and fast, and have so many weapons," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said of the Panthers. "They're definitely playing like they're No. 1."
The Tribe will travel to Grants Pass Friday.
ROSEBURG (25) — Kalina Anderson 6, Rylee Russell 6, Ericka Allen 6, Murphy 5, Vredenburg 2, Knudson, White, Carpenter, Miller. Totals 9 3-7 25.
SOUTH MEDFORD (90) — Sierra Logue 19, Pedrojetti 18, Chamberlin 14, Coleman 10, Coley 6, Dahlin 6, Teague-Perry 5, E. Schmerbach 5, Dillard 2, T. Schmerbach 2, Fealey 2, Stone 1. Totals 35 12-16 90.
Roseburg;4;10;5;6;—;25
S. Medford;27;20;26;17;—;90
3-Point Goals — Rose. 4 (Russell 2, Allen 2), S.M. 8 (Pedrojetti 4, Chamberlin 3, Dahlin 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 17, S.M. 10.
JV Score — South Medford 42, Roseburg 32.
