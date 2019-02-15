MEDFORD — Roseburg fell 103-33 to South Medford in Friday's Southwest Conference girls basketball game.
Ula Chamberlin scored 30 points for the No. 4 Panthers (20-3, 7-1 SWC) and Bella Pedrojetti added 22. They each made four 3-pointers.
"They shot the lights out," RHS coach Dane Tornell said. "They couldn't miss."
Roseburg (2-21, 0-8) struggled to get shots to fall. Jazz Murphy led with seven points and Samie Bergmann contributed six.
The Tribe spent the night in Medford after the Oregon Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 5 due to snow. The decision to close the highway was made shortly after halftime of the varsity game.
Roseburg will play at Grants Pass on Tuesday.
ROSEBURG (33) — Jazz Murphy 7, Bergmann 6, Knudson 5, Vredenburg 5, Lake 4, Robbins 3, Allen 3, Wayman, White, Russell, Melvin. Totals 11 6-16 33.
SOUTH MEDFORD (103) — Ula Chamberlin 30, Pedrojetti 22, K. Chamberlin 13, Coleman 13, Teague-Perry 10, Schmerbach 8, Logue 4, Coley 2, Dahlin 1, Dillard. Totals 36 20-25 103.
Roseburg;3;7;15;8;—;33
S. Medford;30;27;27;19;—;103
3-Point Goals – Rose. 5 (Allen, Robbins, Murphy, Vredenburg, Knudson), S.M. 11 (U. Chamberlin 4, Pedrojetti 4, K. Chamberlin 3). Total Fouls — Rose. 13, S.M. 15.
