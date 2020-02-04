TRI CITY — The South Umpqua girls basketball team got back on the winning track Tuesday night, handing St. Mary's a 66-39 loss in a Far West League game.
The Lancers (14-5, 3-4 FWL) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Shalyn Gray finished with a game-high 21 points and Kyla Pires scored 15 for South Umpqua, which outscored the Crusaders 38-19 in the second half. Amelia Ferguson chipped in nine points and Hannah Lowell added seven in the win.
Ryker Rothfus led St. Mary's (1-18, 0-7) with 18 points.
"We're still not 100 percent healthy, but I liked the way we finished the game," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "We tightened up defensively in the fourth quarter."
The Lancers, who are tied with Douglas and Cascade Christian for third in the league standings, visit the Challengers Friday.
ST. MARY'S (39) — Ryker Rothfus 18, Dole 8, Rajagopal 7, Mejia 4, Christman 2, Young, Conner, Poisson. Totals 17 4-6 39.
SOUTH UMPQUA (66) — Shalyn Gray 21, Pires 15, Ferguson 9, Lowell 7, Richardson 6, Gibson 5, Love 3, Slay, Davoli. Totals 28 7-11 66.
St. Mary's;8;12;14;5;—;39
S. Umpqua;15;13;19;19;—;66
3-Point Goals — S.M. 1 (Dole), S.U. 3 (Ferguson, Love, Gray). Total Fouls — S.M. 10, S.U. 6.
JV Score — St. Mary's def. South Umpqua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.