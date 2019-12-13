TIGARD — The South Umpqua girls basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 65-18 rout of Westside Christian on Friday night in a nonleague game.
Senior Shalyn Gray scored 22 points for the Lancers, who led 33-6 at halftime. Skylee Gibson added 12 points and Kyla Pires chipped in 10.
Lily Shearer scored six points for the Eagles (1-4).
"We're playing some good basketball right now," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "The seniors are leading us in the right direction."
South Umpqua will host Oakridge at 6 p.m. Monday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (65) — Shalyn Gray 22, Gibson 12, Pires 10, Ferguson 5, Love 5, Slay 4, Lowell 3, Lind 2, Richardson 2, McCaughan, Woodruff, Martin, Davoli. Totals 29 6-20 65.
WESTSIDE CHRISTIAN (18) — Lily Shearer 6, Duke 4, Becker 3, C. Shearer 2, Jetton 2, Van Gordon 1, Christiansen, Kelly, Gardner, Ray, Rader. Totals 7 3-6 18.
S. Umpqua;17;16;17;15;—;65
W. Christian;3;3;9;3;—;18
3-Point Goals — S.U. 1 (Love), W.C. 1 (L. Shearer). Total Fouls — S.U. 12, W.C. 12.
