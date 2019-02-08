BROOKINGS — Shalyn Gray scored 10 points in South Umpqua's final game of the season.
The Lancers fell 51-35 to Brookings-Harbor in Friday's Far West League girls basketball game.
"I think we had a good season," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "As a first-year coach, I'm happy with the direction in which we're headed as a program."
Skylee Gibson had seven points for South Umpqua (10-12, 4-6 FWL), including a 3-pointer.
Brookings-Harbor (12-8, 7-2) was led in scoring by Sidney Alexander with 17 points and Lexi Schofield with 15.
SOUTH UMPQUA (35) — Shalyn Gray 10, Gibson 7, McCall 5, Lind 5, Kelley 5, Pires 3, Griffin, Lowell, Ferguson, McClure. Totals 15 2-4 35.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (51) — Sidney Alexander 17, Schofield 15, McCrae 8, Fulton 6, Murray 5, Nalls, Harms, Olivera. Totals 16 5-8 51.
S. Umpqua;14;9;8;4;—;35
Brooking;14;16;12;9;—;51
3-Point Goals — S.U. 3 (Gibson, Lind, Kelley), B.H. 10 (Schofield 4, Alexander 3, Murray, McCrae 2). Total Fouls — S.U. 12, B.H. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.