BROOKINGS — It wasn't a good day physically or mentally for the South Umpqua girls basketball team, which dropped a 62-39 decision to Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday night in a Far West League game.
Sidney Alexander scored 19 points and Avana Pettus added 13 for the Bruins (13-5, 3-2 FWL), who outscored the Lancers 31-16 in the second half. Brookings is No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll.
Shalyn Gray, struggling with sickness, scored 10 points for South Umpqua (13-4, 2-3), which has dropped two straight and three of its last four. Kyla Pires had eight points and Tori Lind scored seven.
S.U. coach Dusty Pires said many players on the team weren't feeling well, and it carried over to the court.
"Our main goal is to get healthy and get ready for Douglas Friday," he said.
The Lancers and Trojans will meet in Winston to open the second half of league play.
SOUTH UMPQUA (39) — Shalyn Gray 10, Pires 8, Lind 7, Gibson 4, Ferguson 4, Slay 2, Lowell 2, Richardson 2, Love. Totals 16 5-8 39.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (62) — Sidney Alexander 19, Pettus 13, Jirsa 8, Fitzhugh 7, Peters 2, Burton 2, Murray 2, Crosby 3, Harms 2, Davis 2, Schofield, Nalls. Totals 24 8-17 62.
S. Umpqua;11;12;6;10;—;39
Brookings;16;15;11;20;—;62
3-Point Goals — S.U. 2 (Lind, Gray), B.H. 6 (Alexander 4, Fitzhugh 1, Crosby 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 20, B.H. 13.
JV Score — Brookings def. South Umpqua.
