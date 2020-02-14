TRI CITY — The South Umpqua girls basketball team ended the regular season on Friday with a 59-37 loss to Brookings-Harbor in a Far West League game.
Sierra Fitzhugh scored 22 points for the Bruins (17-6, 7-3 FWL), who finish second in the league standings.
Shalyn Gray led the Lancers (14-8, 3-7) with 12 points and Tori Lind added 11.
"They shot well and we couldn't get anything going offensively," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "They double-teamed Kyla (Pires) and Shalyn got off to a slow start."
The Lancers, who are hopeful of receiving an at-large berth for the Class 3A playoffs, have added a nonleague game at Yamhill-Carlton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (59) — Sierra Fitzhugh 22, Schofield 10, Alexander 8, Murray 8, Jirsa 6, Pettus 2, Peters 2, Nalls, Harms, Crosby, Burton. Totals 22 7-18 59.
SOUTH UMPQUA (37) — Shalyn Gray 12, Lind 11, Ferguson 5, Lowell 4, Pires 3, Slay 2, Love, Richardson, Davoli. Totals 15 4-7 37.
Brookings;11;18;18;12;—;59
S. Umpqua;6;9;10;12;—;37
3-Point Goals — B.H. 8 (Schofield 2, Murray 2, Jirsa 2, Alexander 1, Fitzhugh 1), S.U. 3 (Lind 2, Ferguson 1). Total Fouls — B.H. 14, S.U. 17. Fouled Out — Fitzhugh.
JV Score — Brookings def. South Umpqua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.