TRI CITY — A 12-4 run in the third quarter provided the cushion South Umpqua needed as the Lady Lancers pulled away for a 47-35 nonleague basketball victory over visiting Lakeview Thursday night.
Shalyn Gray's game-high 19 points led the way for South Umpqua, which won its second game in as many nights. Skylee Gibson scored 14 for the Lancers and Kyla Pires added nine.
Taylor Jones had 14 for the Honkers in their season opener.
South Umpqua will play three consecutive road games next week, beginning with a trip to Myrtle Point at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
LAKEVIEW (35) — Taylor Jones 14, McNeley 8, Brewster 6, Evans 3, Maita 2, H. Suba 2, Rucker, Z. Suba, Taylor, Dick. Totals 15 5-9 35.
SOUTH UMPQUA (47) — Shalyn Gray 19, Gibson 14, Pires 9, Ferguson 4, Davoli 1, Slay, Love, Lind, Lowell, Richardson. Totals 16 14-23 47.
Lakeview;5;12;4;14;—;35
S. Umpqua;10;13;12;12;—;47
3-Point Goals — Lake. 0, S.U. 1 (Ferguson). Total Fouls — Lake. 18, S.U. 13. Fouled Out — H. Suba.
(0) comments
