TRI CITY — South Umpqua's girls basketball team used a 21-point fourth quarter to earn a comeback win over Sutherlin, 53-43, in Tuesday night's Far West League game.
Tayah Kelley had a 20-point night to help carry the Lancers (10-10, 4-5 FWL) past the Bulldogs (11-11, 5-3). Kyla Pires had only four points for South Umpqua, but grabbed 11 rebounds and made four blocks. Shalyn Gray scored 16 points and Aneykah McCall contributed 12.
Sutherlin held a lead from the opening tip until midway through the fourth quarter. Jadyn Vermillion was the leading scorer for Sutherlin with 13 points and Paige Bailey added 12.
Sutherlin hosts Douglas on Friday. South Umpqua visits Brookings-Harbor.
SUTHERLIN (43) — Jadyn Vermillion 13, Bailey 12, Ganger 5, Masterfield 5, Nielsen 4, McHugill 2, Carrillo 2. Totals 17 9-17 43.
SOUTH UMPQUA (53) — Tayah Kelley 20, Gray 16, McCall 12, Gibson 1, McClure, Lind, Lowell, Griffin. Totals 18 14-16 53.
Sutherlin;9;15;11;8;—;43
S. Umpqua;6;14;12;21;—;53
3-Point Goals — Suth 0, S.U. 3 (Kelley 2, McCall 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 16, S.U. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.