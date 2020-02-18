YAMHILL — Aliya Seibel scored 17 points and Yamhill-Carlton defeated South Umpqua 49-41 on Tuesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Olivia Southard added 14 points for the Tigers (16-8 overall), who were outscored by the Lancers after taking an eight-point lead through one quarter.
Senior post Kyla Pires scored 22 points for South Umpqua (14-9) and Shalyn Gray had seven points. S.U. was missing starting guard Skylee Gibson, who's on a family vacation.
"That's a good team we played, but a team we could've beat," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "We missed our chances. I was proud of the effort."
The Lancers were No. 16 in the OSAA Class 3A power rankings late Tuesday, which would get them in the state playoffs. One of South Umpqua's possible first-round opponents is No. 2 Clatskanie, the Coastal Range League regular season co-champion. Far West League champion Sutherlin is No. 1.
SOUTH UMPQUA (41) — Kyla Pires 22, Gray 7, Ferguson 5, Love 3, Lind 2, Slay 2, Lowell, Richardson. Totals 15 9-18 41.
YAMHILL-CARLTON (49) — Aliya Seibel 17, Southard 14, Kelly 6, Stephenson 6, Davison 4, Gomes 2, Harris, Luttrell, Gallagher, Evans. Totals 19 9-18 49.
S. Umpqua;8;10;14;9;—;41
Yamhill-Carlton;16;6;14;12;—;49
3-Point Goals — S.U. 2 (Ferguson, Love), Y.C. 2 (Seibel). Total Fouls — S.U. 18, Y.C. 20.
