GLIDE — Skylee Gibson scored 16 points and South Umpqua defeated Glide 58-26 on Wednesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
The Lancers (11-1), who are No. 10 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches' poll, have already surpassed last year's win total.
Shalyn Gray had 14 points and Kyla Pires added 10 for South Umpqua, which led 33-14 at halftime.
Emily Michel hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points for the 2A Wildcats (2-8). Jazmine Rams chipped in seven points.
The Lancers open Far West League play against Douglas Friday at home. Glide begins its Southern Cascade League slate Friday at Illinois Valley.
SOUTH UMPQUA (58) — Skylee Gibson 16, Gray 14, Pires 10, Ferguson 7, Love 3, Lind 3, Lowell 2, Richardson 2, Davoli 1, Slay, Woodruff, Barton, McCaughan. Totals 25 3-8 58.
GLIDE (26) — Emily Michel 9, Rams 7, Ranger 3, Stiles 3, Jones 2, Auty 1, Anderson 1, Burford, Rubrecht, Livingston, Towne, Markillie. Totals 9 3-10 26.
S. Umpqua;14;19;12;13;—;58
Glide;7;7;6;6;—;26
3-Point Goals — S.U. 5 (Gibson 2, Ferguson 1, Love 1, Lind 1), Glide 5 (Michel 3, Ranger 1, Stiles 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 8, Glide 5.
JV Score — South Umpqua 12, Glide 11 (two quarters)
