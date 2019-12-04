COOS BAY — Senior wing Shalyn Gray scored 22 points as the South Umpqua girls basketball team opened its season on Wednesday night with a 52-28 nonleague victory over Marshfield at the Pirate Palace.
Gray had nine points in the third quarter. Kyla Pires added 10 points and Amelia Ferguson chipped in eight for the Lancers, who led 27-5 at halftime.
Kaylin Dea led the Pirates with nine points.
S.U. will host Lakeview Thursday in a nonleague contest.
SOUTH UMPQUA (52) — Shalyn Gray 22, Pires 10, Ferguson 8, Gibson 4, Slay 3, Lowell 3, Richardson 2, Love, Lind, Davoli. Totals 21 8-14 52.
MARSHFIELD (28) — Kaylin Dea 9, Skurk 7, C. Dea 6, Bonner 4, Miles 2, Achille, Wright, Kanui, Culver, Holley, Folau. Totals 10 5-18 28.
S. Umpqua;11;16;11;14;—;52
Marshfield;3;2;13;11;—;28
3-Point Goals — S.U. 2 (Ferguson), Mar. 3 (Skurk 2, Bonner 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 14, Mar. 15. Fouled Out — C. Dea.
JV Score — South Umpqua 41, Marshfield 16.
