TRI CITY — The seniors paved the way for the South Umpqua girls basketball team in its Far West League opener on Friday night.
The Lancers got the early jump on Douglas and never relinquished the lead, finishing with a 44-28 win in the S.U. gym.
“It was a grind it out, defensive game for us,” South Umpqua coach Dusty Pires said. “The shots weren’t falling and we got in some foul trouble early, but defensively we got a lot of help. To hold a team to 28 points is a good effort.”
Kyla Pires led South Umpqua (12-1, 1-0 FWL) with 14 points and Shalyn Gray added 13. Tori Lind chipped in seven points.
Dusty Pires said the Lancers got a spark from Carlotta Davoli, an exchange student from Italy who contributed four points and strong defense.
“It was awesome seeing Carlotta play like that,” the coach said.
Sophomore Adrianna Sapp scored seven points for the Trojans (4-10, 0-1) before fouling out. Mackenzii Phillips also had seven points and freshman Kierra Bennett scored six.
Douglas was without starting guard Jazmin Lund, sidelined with a knee bruise.
Both teams will be on the road Tuesday, South Umpqua traveling to Medford to meet St. Mary’s and Douglas visiting Brookings-Harbor.
DOUGLAS (28) — Adrianna Sapp 7, Mackenzii Phillips 7, Bennett 6, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 5, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 2, Thorp 1, Skurk, Powell. Totals 11 6-20 28.
SOUTH UMPQUA (44) — Kyla Pires 14, Gray 13, Lind 7, Gibson 4, Davoli 4, Ferguson 2, Slay, Love, Lowell, Richardson. Totals 18 7-12 44.
Douglas 5 11 4 8 — 28
S. Umpqua 12 11 8 13 — 44
3-Point Goals — Dou. 0, S.U. 1 (Lind). Total Fouls — Dou. 17, S.U. 20. Fouled Out — Sapp.
JV Score — Douglas 58, South Umpqua 50, OT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.