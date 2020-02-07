MEDFORD — The South Umpqua girls were held to just five first-quarter points and, despite a strong fourth-quarter rally, fell just short in a 50-42 Far West League loss at Cascade Christian Friday night.
The Lancers (14-6, 3-5 FWL) entered the day at No. 15 in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings and, after a midseason swoon due to injury and illness, is hopeful of landing an at-large bid to the Class 3A state playoffs.
"If we can just get healthy and take care of one (game) next week, it could set us up as still a possible playoff team," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "With this senior-laden team, I think we have a shot against anybody."
Despite trailing 27-14 at halftime, the Lancers battled back to within four points in the game's final minute, where Challengers junior Liz White hit six straight free throws to ice the win.
"I was really proud of the way the girls battled," Pires said.
SOUTH UMPQUA (42) — Kyla Pires 18, Gibson 8, Gray 5, Lind 5, Ferguson 3, Love 3, Slay, Lowell, Richardson. Totals 15 9-14 42.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (50) — Sophie Ferreira 19, White 15, Fish 8, Willard 5, Hagloch 2, Joseph 1, Sweem, Hold, Clark, Hensley. Totals 17 14-26 50.
S. Umpqua;5;9;12;16;—;42
C. Christian;13;14;10;13;—;50
3-Point Goals — S.U. 3 (Gibson 2, Love 1), C.C. 2 (Ferreira). Total Fouls — S.U. 18, C.C. 16. Fouled Out — Fish.
JV Score — South Umpqua def. Cascade Christian.
