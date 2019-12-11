MERLIN — The South Umpqua girls basketball team won its fourth game without a loss on Wednesday night, defeating North Valley 64-47 in a nonleague game.
Shalyn Gray led the Lancers (4-0) with 23 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Kyla Pires had 17 points, Amelia Ferguson scored 10 and Skylee Gibson added nine in the victory.
S.U. led 29-10 after one quarter. Sydney Moore scored 13 points for the 4A Knights (1-3).
"We're playing really good defense right now," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "I like our intensity."
The Lancers travel to Tigard Friday to face Westside Christian.
SOUTH UMPQUA (64) — Shalyn Gray 23, Pires 17, Ferguson 10, Gibson 9, Lind 3, Slay 2, Love, Lowell, Richardson, Davoli. Totals 24 9-16 64.
NORTH VALLEY (47) — Sydney Moore 13, Kirkland 11, Mohr 11, Stewart 5, Kersten 5, Touey 2, Huff, Ferrero, Garza. Totals 18 9-13 47.
S. Umpqua;29;7;13;15;—;64
N. Valley;10;13;16;8;—;47
3-Point Goals — S.U. 7 (Gray 3, Gibson 1, Ferguson 2, Lind 1), N.V. 2 (Kersten, Moore). Total Fouls — S.U. 11, N.V. 13.
JV Score — South Umpqua 39, North Valley 23.
