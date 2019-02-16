COOS BAY — North Douglas earned the Skyline League girls basketball tournament title with a 29-25 overtime win over Days Creek on Saturday at Marshfield High School.
The two teams were tied at 23 at the end of regulation.
North Douglas (22-4 overall) had a balanced offense with eight points from Abby Whipple and seven apiece from Sofia Alcantar and Riley Black. Alcantar also had 10 rebounds in the game and Whipple added six steals.
Kyla Crume led the Wolves (16-9) with nine points and Moriah Michaels contributed eight. Joleen Crume had nine rebounds and four points.
Both teams will advance to the Class 1A state playoffs. Days Creek will host Chiloquin on Wednesday in the first round, North Douglas has a bye on the first round.
DAYS CREEK (25) — Kyla Crume 4-11 3-3 11, Michaels 4-9 0-4 8, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, J. Crume 1-4 0-0 2, Newton 0-0 0-0 0, Kruzic 0-2 0-0 0, Ketchem 0-3 0-0 0, Ferch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-35 3-7 25.
NORTH DOUGLAS (29) — Abby Whipple 3-12 1-4 8, Alcantar 3-11 1-5 7, Black 3-9 1-3 7, Thompson 1-6 2-2 4, Olds 1-2 0-0 2, Derrick 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 11-44 6-16 29.
Days Creek 5 6 6 6 2 — 25
N. Douglas 5 2 6 10 6 — 29
3-Point Goals — D.C. 0-6, N.D. 1-10 (Whipple 1-7). Rebounds — D.C. 30 (J. Crume 9), N.D. 33 (Alcantar 10). Assists — D.C. 6 (K. Crume 3), N.D. 7 (Alcantar 4). Steals — D.C. 9 (Michaels 4), N.D. 11 (Whipple 6). Turnovers — D.C. 24, N.D. 15. Total Fouls — D.C. 14, N.D. 14.
Monroe 37, Oakland 32
CRESWELL — Two of the state’s top three girls basketball teams in Class 2A — according to the OSAA power rankings — squared off on a neutral court on Saturday night.
Second-ranked Oakland and No. 3 Monroe, who tied for the Central Valley Conference regular season title, met in a seeding game at Creswell High School. The Dragons were a little better on this day, winning 37-32 to take the CVC’s No. 1 seed.
Kyndal Martin and Mirtha Lopez each scored 12 points for Monroe (22-3), which outscored the Oakers 21-10 in the middle two quarters. Ashley Sutton chipped in eight points.
Hadley Brooksby led Oakland (23-3) with 11 points. Gabby Parnell scored seven points and Grace Witten contributed six. Grace Witten, Cassidy Jones and Andrea Bean each grabbed five rebounds.
Bean sparked the Oakers to a 15-8 lead after one quarter, scoring all five of her points — one of them a 3-point field goal.
“We did get off to a good start,” Oakland coach Don Witten said. “But after that the ball stopped dropping for us. We shot in the low 20s (from the field for the game). Monroe won the game in the second and third quarters, they outhustled us on some plays.”
Following the contest, Monroe and Oakland swapped the second and third spots in the power rankings.
The Oakers are expected to host a state playoff game next Saturday.
MONROE (37) — Kyndal Martin 12, Mirtha Lopez 12, Sutton 8, Bodi 2, Young 2, May 1, Warden, Harding. Totals 15 7-12 37.
OAKLAND (32) — Hadley Brooksby 11, Parnell 7, G. Witten 6, Bean 5, Yard 2, Jones 1, Simonson, Cagle, Collins. Totals 11 8-11 32.
Monroe 8 9 12 8 — 37
Oakland 15 3 7 7 — 32
3-Point Goals — Mon. 0, Oak. 2 (Parnell, Bean). Total Fouls — Mon. 12, Oak. 14.
Elkton 41, Pacific 26
COOS BAY — Elkton’s girls basketball team earned a Class 1A state playoff berth after defeating Pacific, 41-26, in Saturday’s third-place game in the Skyline League tournament at Marshfield High School.
The Elks improved to 15-11 overall.
Elkton coach Rob Parker did not respond to a phone call from The News-Review for more details.
Elkton will play at Alsea in the first round of the 1A state playoffs on Wednesday.
