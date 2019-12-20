Mila Snuka-Polamalu posted a double-double and the Douglas Trojans earned their first girls basketball victory of the season, overpowering visiting Glide in the second half for a 59-22 nonleague win Friday night in Winston.
Snuka-Polamalu finished with game highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (1-5 overall), who outscored the Wildcats 32-7 over the final two quarters.
“This was good for the girls,” Trojans coach Darwin Terry said. “We’ve had a tough schedule to open with, so this was a good confidence booster.”
Maleata Snuka-Polamalu had 14 points and four steals for the Trojans, while Mackenzii Phillips added eight points and Jazmin Lund had four steals. Freshman Kierra Bennett, seeing her first varsity action for Douglas, scored six points.
Jazmine Pardo-Rams had six points and Lily Ranger and Ruby Livingston added five apiece for the Wildcats, who fell to 1-5.
Douglas is home with Creswell at 4:30 Saturday. Glide will take on Bandon in the first round of the Oakland Holiday tournament at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
GLIDE (22) — Jazmine Pardo-Rams 6, Ranger 5, Livingston 5, Michel 4, Anderson 2, Stiles, Burford, Jones, Towne, Markillie. Totals 10 0-2 22.
DOUGLAS (59) — Mila Snuka-Polamalu 16, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 14, Phillips 8, Sapp 5, Bennett 6, Skurk 4, Wiegman 4, Powell, Thorp, Lund. Totals 28 3-6 59.
Glide 8 7 5 2 — 22
Douglas 10 17 18 14 — 59
3-Point Goals — Glide 2 (Ranger, Livingston). Total Fouls — Glide 10, Douglas 10.
JV Score — Douglas 24, Glide 22.
