The Douglas Trojans put it all together against their arch-rival on Friday night.
Douglas had its highest scoring game of the season, shooting out to a 25-point halftime advantage. The Trojans continued on and finished with a 64-36 win over South Umpqua in a Far West League girls basketball game in Winston.
It was sweet payback for the the Trojans (8-12, 3-3 FWL), who lost to South Umpqua twice earlier this season. The loss dropped the Lancers (13-5, 2-4) into fifth place in the league standings, while Douglas is tied for third.
Sophomore Maleata Snuka-Polamalu scored a career-high 17 points with four 3-pointers and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals as Douglas played its most complete game of the season.
“So far, yes (it was our best game),” Douglas coach Darwin Terry said. “It was an amazing performance by the whole team. The girls were very focused, they played disciplined. It was a great night to watch them perform at this level, I’ve been waiting for them to do this because they’ve been working hard and I knew they had it in them.”
The Trojans also got 15 points from sophomore Adrianna Sapp and 14 from freshman Kierra Bennett. Bennett hit three treys.
“It was a team effort, but Maleata stood out,” Terry said. “She hit a three right at the beginning and had three in the first quarter. She really shined tonight.”
Terry didn’t have the final shooting figures, but guessed his team shot over 60%.
“We moved the ball really well,” he said. “We were patient. We did really well with our full-court press and slowed them down (defensively).”
Skylee Gibson led South Umpqua with 18 points and Shalyn Gray chipped in eight. It’s been a rough two weeks for the Lancers, who have lost four of their last five.
“They played really well and earned it,” S.U. coach Dusty Pires said of the Trojans. “I didn’t expect them to shoot that well. We simply couldn’t get anything going, especially in the first half. It’s a little demoralizing. We’ve dug ourselves a little bit of a hole.”
Both teams will be at home Tuesday, Douglas against Brookings-Harbor and South Umpqua versus St. Mary’s.
SOUTH UMPQUA (36) — Skylee Gibson 18, Gray 8, Pires 5, Lind 3, Ferguson 2, Slay, Love, Lowell, Richardson, Woodruff. Totals 12 9-17 36.
DOUGLAS (64) — Maleata Snuka-Polamalu 17, Sapp 15, Bennett 14, Lund 4, Thorp 4, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 3, Phillips 3, Wiegman 2, Skurk 2, Powell, McWhorter. Totals 23 11-20 64.
S. Umpqua 5 3 14 14 — 36
Douglas 20 13 14 17 — 64
3-Point Goals — S.U. 3 (Gibson), Dou. 7 (Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 4, Bennett 3). Total Fouls — S.U. 18, Dou. 16.
JV Score — South Umpqua 36, Douglas 30.
