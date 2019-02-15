SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls built a big lead in the first half with eight 3-pointers Thursday night, and coasted to a 65-47 victory over St. Mary’s in a Far West League playoff game as the Bulldogs earned a spot in the 3A state basketball playoffs.
It was the Bulldogs’ third win over the Crusaders this season and second in three days.
The Bulldogs (14-11) were led by sophomore Jadyn Vermillion with 21 points and a stifling defense in the first half that held the Crusaders to 12 points.
“I think we all just came together and I think we really wanted this one,” Vermillion said. “I think we’ve just figured out how to play together.”
The Bulldogs held St. Mary’s star senior guard Emma Bennion to just two points in the first half, although she scored 20 in the second half when the Crusaders cut the lead to 15, but they couldn’t get any closer.
“We really frustrated Bennion, and that was our plan going in,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “Jadyn did a great job on her and she had to hit some tough shots.”
Sutherlin junior Paige Bailey had 14 point and senior Megan Carrillo scored 11, all in the second half. The Bulldogs finished with 10 3-pointers, three each by Vermillion and Bailey and one by Carrillo.
Bennion led St. Mary’s (12-10) with 22 points.
Sutherlin advances to the the state playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 23, and will wait to find out where it will go for the first round matchup.
Sutherlin missed the Class 4A playoffs in 2018 after winning four straight state titles.
ST. MARY’S (47) — Emma Bennion 22, Lippert 8, Young 7, Alvarez 7, Christman 2, Conner 1, Ward, Rothfus, Dunn, Rajagopal. Totals 19 6-9 47.
SUTHERLIN (65) — Jadyn Vermillion 21, Bailey 14, Carrillo 11, Ganger 6, Masterfield 5, Nielsen 4, McHugill 2, Turner 1, Murphy 1, Jarman, Crawford, Kuxhausen. Totals 22 11-20 65.
St. Mary’s 4 8 19 16 — 47
Sutherlin 14 18 16 17 — 65
3-Point Goals — S.M. 3 (Lippert 2, Alvarez), Suth. 10 (Vermillion 3, Bailey 3, Ganger 2, Masterfield, Carrillo). Total Fouls — S.M. 17, Suth. 13. Fouled Out — Alvarez.
