Clatskanie is the last team standing between Sutherlin and a Class 3A state girls basketball crown.
The top two ranked teams will meet for the championship at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday in the Pirate Palace at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
No. 2 Sutherlin (25-2) advanced to its sixth state title game — and first in 3A — under coach Josh Grotting after defeating No. 6 Burns 46-35 Friday afternoon in a semifinal game at Marshfield.
No. 1 Clatskanie (22-2), the defending state champion, whipped No. 5 Brookings-Harbor 61-38 earlier in the other semifinal.
"I think the two best teams are playing for the title," Grotting said. "We'll have our hands full."
The Bulldogs, who were pushed to the limit in a 66-57 overtime victory over No. 10 Vale late Thursday night in the quarterfinals, had a much easier time of it with Burns, another Eastern Oregon League team.
Sutherlin led 13-6 after one quarter and was up 17-10 at intermission. The Bulldogs hiked their advantage to 12 after three quarters, then took their biggest lead of the contest at 42-25 when Kiersten Haines hit a 3-pointer with 3:32 remaining in the fourth.
The Hilanders (23-6) cut the deficit to 10 with 1:35 left, but wouldn't get any closer.
Junior post Amy Dickover led Sutherlin with 14 points, nine coming in the third quarter. She also grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots. She was named Sutherlin's Moda Health player of the game.
"Amy just settled in," Grotting said. "She established herself early. She's smart at moving where she needs to be and her teammates got her the ball in the right spots."
"A few more shots fell today," Dickover said.
Haines finished with 12 points, all her baskets coming on 3-pointers. Paige Bailey had seven points, five rebounds and five steals. Jadyn Vermillion, who had 29 points against Vale, contributed seven points and five assists.
Freshman Micah Wicks chipped in six points and four assists in the win.
"We looked more like ourselves today," Grotting said. "We were more patient and defended much better, and learned from last night's mistakes."
"I felt much better about our performance than yesterday," Dickover said. "Our defense was a highlight, for sure. We weren't pleased with our rotations (against Vale), but today we corrected that."
Allie Rueckman was the lone player in double figures for the Hilanders, getting 20 points and six rebounds. Burns shot 32.4% from the field, 19% from 3-point range and 50% from the charity stripe.
"Rueckman is quite the basketball player," Grotting said.
Clatskanie and Sutherlin played earlier this season in the MLK Showcase at Corban University in Salem on Jan. 20, with the Tigers winning 69-65 in overtime.
"One thing we can take from that game is it was a winnable game," Grotting said. "We made a lot of mistakes down the stretch. We have to rebound better and stay out of foul trouble."
Shelby Blodgett, a 5-foot-9 junior, had 24 points, six rebounds and seven steals in Saturday's rout of Brookings. Olivia Sprague, a 5-9 junior, added 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four steals.
"It feels good to be here. We've been waiting for this game all season," Dickover said. "It's super exciting to be playing in the championship game. We're hoping to get redemption (after losing to them earlier)."
Burns and Brookings (20-7) play for third place at 12:30 p.m.
BURNS (35) — Allie Hueckman 6-16 5-6 20, Hoke 1-3 0-2 2, Miller 0-3 1-2 1, Wright 3-4 1-2 7, Raif 1-7 0-0 2, Dobson 1-3 1-4 3, Engebreston 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-37 8-16 35.
SUTHERLIN (46) — Amy Dickover 5-10 4-7 14, Bailey 2-5 2-2 7, Wicks 3-4 0-0 6, Haines 4-12 0-0 12, Vermillion 1-5 5-6 7, Ganger 0-1 0-0 0, Masterfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-38 11-15 46.
Burns;6;4;12;13;—;35
Sutherlin;13;4;17;12;—;46
3-Point Goals — Burns 3-16 (Hueckman 3-7, Miller 0-1, Raif 0-5, Dobson 0-2, Engebretson 0-1), Suth. 5-18 (Haines 4-12, Bailey 1-3, Wicks 0-1, Vermillion 0-1, Masterfield 0-1). Total Fouls — Burns 10, Suth. 14. Rebounds — Burns 30 (Wright 9), Suth. 26 (Bailey, Dickover 5). Assists — Burns 2 (two with 1), Suth. 11 (Vermillion 5). Turnovers — Burns 13, Suth. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.