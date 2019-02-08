SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls basketball team shut down Douglas, beating the Trojans 36-22 Friday night in a Far West League game at the Dog Pound.
The Bulldogs (12-11, 6-3 FWL) hit five 3-pointers on the night to help them break down the Trojans’ zone defense.
Megan Carrillo, a senior, had a game-high 13 points to help lead Sutherlin to the win on senior night. Jadyn Vermillion had eight points, while Paige Bailey and Abby Masterfield both scored six.
“We treated this like a playoff game tonight. Douglas is really good, and we got them on an off night,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “Our kids did a great job of executing the game plan, it was about ball control. Time of possession on our side was great.”
Sutherlin sits in second place in the Far West League, with its last conference game against third place St. Mary’s (12-8, 5-4) on Tuesday. Sutherlin could potentially tie first place Brookings (12-8, 7-2) with a win on Tuesday and a Brookings loss.
“I’m really proud of how we did, we played our hearts out,” Masterfield said. “This was a stressful game because it helps determine where we place in league. With having one game left, we needed this win. We all came together and made it happen.”
“It’s important (3-point shot) at the right times,” Grotting said. “We’re doing a better job, as we shot a lot early in the season and our percentage was down which led to easy outlets. Tonight, the ones we took we’re pretty good in regards to our shot selection.”
Sophomore Mackenzii Phillips had 11 points to lead Douglas (10-9, 4-6), which had won four out of its last five contests entering Friday. Sophomore Amy Dickover had seven points, going 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
“They’ve been putting up a ton of points up on the board. They’ve scored 75 and 65 in their last two games,” Grotting said of the Trojans. “We’re not capable of scoring that many points. We wanted to limit their touches and hold the ball a little bit to keep them from scoring.”
Sutherlin led 10-6 after the first quarter. The second period only produced five points as both teams made it a defensive battle. The Bulldogs led 13-8 at halftime.
The Trojans began the third quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 14-13 lead, thanks to two Amy Dickover baskets and a Phillips steal that led a layin.
But the Bulldogs would answer back with an 7-0 run as Bailey hit a 3-pointer and Carrillo hit two layins. Another Carrillo steal and layin later in the third quarter made it 27-18.
Sutherlin took that lead into the fourth quarter, outscoring Douglas 9-4 over the last eight minutes.
The Bulldogs’ full-court pressure created several turnovers in the second half, making it hard for Douglas to sustain any momentum.
“They took away our strengths, we tried to adjust to it. They played a very smart, tactically sound basketball game,” Douglas coach Jason Dickover said. “I told my girls before the game to expect something weird and we saw something different. We were going to need to play really good to overcome it and we had some stretches, but didn’t do enough.”
Masterfield went 6 of 8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs hold off the Trojans.
“Our problems this year has been turnovers,” Masterfield said. “We tried to run the time off the clock, because if they don’t have the ball they can’t score. We definitely worked smart tonight. Free throws and running time off the clock were crucial to raise our score with the clock stopped while getting them in foul trouble.”
The Bulldogs held the ball on the first possession of the fourth quarter for almost three minutes before several Douglas fouls put them on then foul line.
Douglas went 7 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Sutherlin was 9 of 17.
Douglas sits in fourth place and has concluded its league schedule.
Jason Dickover said his team will practice Monday and Tuesday as they wait to see what unfolds on the final night of FWL play Tuesday and hope for an at-large bid into the state playoffs.
Sutherlin finishes league on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.
DOUGLAS (22) — Mackenzii Phillips 11, Dickover 7, Parson 2, Hall 2, Snuka-Polamalu, Davis, Thorp. Totals 7 7-10 22.
SUTHERLIN (36) — Megan Carrillo 13, Vermillion 8, Bailey 6, Masterfield 6, Ganger 3, McHugill, Nielsen. Totals 11 9-17 36.
Douglas 6 2 10 4 — 22
Sutherlin 10 3 14 9 — 36
3-Point Goals — Dou. 1 (Phillips), Sut. 5 (Bailey 2, Ganger 1, Vermillion 1, Carrillo 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 18, Sut. 10. Fouled Out — Hall, Phillips.
