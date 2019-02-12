MEDFORD — The Sutherlin girls basketball team finished off the regular season with a 52-37 win over St. Mary's on Tuesday night.
Sutherlin (13-11, 7-3 FWL) completed a season sweep of the Crusaders (12-9, 5-5) and earned second place in the Far West League standings.
Megan Carrillo led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Jadyn Vermillion and Paige Bailey also scored in double-figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
St. Mary's was led by senior Emma Bennion with 17 points. Ibixica Alvarez added 11.
The Bulldogs and Crusaders will face off again in Sutherlin on Thursday in a Far West League playoff contest.
SUTHERLIN (52) — Megan Carrillo 15, Vermillion 12, Bailey 10, Masterfield 7, Nielsen 6, Ganger 2. Totals 22 4-11 52.
ST. MARY'S (37) — Emma Bennion 17, Alvarez 11, Rothfus 4, Conner 3, Ward 2, Christman, Lippert, Young. Totals 15 3-7 37.
Sutherlin;13;11;15;13;—;52
St. Mary's;10;6;14;7;—;37
3-Points-Goals — Suth. 4 (Bailey, Masterfield, Vermillion, Carrillo), S.M. (Alvarez 3, Conner 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 5, S.M. 14.
JV Score — Sutherlin 56, St. Mary's 54
